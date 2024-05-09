Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 11,793 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,793 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,703.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,355,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,265 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,409.1% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,585,000 after buying an additional 2,848,268 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,564,000. Creative Planning raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,946,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,455,000 after buying an additional 1,075,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,957,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,877 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM opened at $37.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average of $35.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $37.69.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

