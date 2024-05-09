Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,257 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CSX by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,471,000 after purchasing an additional 739,411 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 3,241.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 235,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after buying an additional 228,263 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in CSX by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 723,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,078,000 after acquiring an additional 34,730 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 414.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 41,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

CSX Stock Up 0.8 %

CSX stock opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day moving average of $34.64. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.