Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,794 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $467,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,584,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,324,000 after purchasing an additional 137,311 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS MTUM opened at $183.87 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.