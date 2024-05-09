Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 62,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:DLR opened at $140.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.93. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $154.18. The firm has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.65.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

