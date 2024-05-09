Apollon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Asset Management Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

PWB opened at $88.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.27. The stock has a market cap of $836.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $64.35 and a one year high of $90.92.

