Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 165 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,277 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $134,558,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 610.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $141,965,000 after buying an additional 531,418 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20,425.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,757 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $68,084,000 after acquiring an additional 301,282 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,259,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $748,271,000 after acquiring an additional 231,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 31.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 778,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $178,782,000 after acquiring an additional 184,186 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $269.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $196.74 and a 52 week high of $278.83.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

