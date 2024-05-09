Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 661 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $51.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.60 and its 200 day moving average is $48.80. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $41.08 and a 1 year high of $53.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.94.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.