Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 84,146 Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 84,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.96. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $16.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 50.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Owl Capital

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,690.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

