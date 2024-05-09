Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 207.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,529 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 961.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance
NYSE:TSM opened at $143.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $82.53 and a fifty-two week high of $158.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.32.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.
