Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,728,013 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,111 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $280,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $206.79. The stock had a trading volume of 754,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846,663. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.91 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 18.82%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.50.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

