AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. AppLovin updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

AppLovin Trading Up 18.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ APP traded up $13.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,914,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080,724. AppLovin has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $88.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their target price on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.48.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In related news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $175,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,931,311.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $323,731.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,065.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $175,657.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,931,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,215 shares of company stock worth $4,416,815 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

