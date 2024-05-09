AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APP. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.89.

Shares of NASDAQ APP traded up $10.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.69. 15,122,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,163,882. The company has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $88.50.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $166,926.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 546,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,569,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AppLovin news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $323,731.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,065.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $166,926.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 546,560 shares in the company, valued at $31,569,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,215 shares of company stock valued at $4,416,815. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in AppLovin by 212.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

