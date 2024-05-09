AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) PT Raised to $97.00

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded AppLovin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.19.

Get AppLovin alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APP

AppLovin Stock Performance

APP stock traded up $10.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,862,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,916. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.97. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $88.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 85.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 24.69%. AppLovin’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that AppLovin will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $175,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,264 shares in the company, valued at $22,931,311.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $166,926.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 546,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,569,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $175,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,931,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,215 shares of company stock valued at $4,416,815 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APP. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the first quarter valued at $497,488,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,057,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,099,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,453 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AppLovin by 4,805.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,402,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,050,000 after buying an additional 1,374,066 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,973,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.