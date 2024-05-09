AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) PT Raised to $98.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.37% from the company’s previous close.

APP has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on AppLovin from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.72.

APP stock traded up $8.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,729,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,013,593. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 82.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.97.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $166,926.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 546,560 shares in the company, valued at $31,569,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $166,926.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 546,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,569,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $323,731.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,065.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,215 shares of company stock worth $4,416,815. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AppLovin by 535.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 185,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 156,107 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the first quarter worth $54,736,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in AppLovin by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 213,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,761,000 after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in AppLovin during the first quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

