AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $85.40 and last traded at $83.33, with a volume of 2333738 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.00.

The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AppLovin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.95.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $3,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 471,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,371,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $175,657.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,931,311.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $3,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 471,560 shares in the company, valued at $35,371,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,215 shares of company stock worth $4,416,815. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Trading Up 12.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

