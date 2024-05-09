Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.92 EPS

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.92, Briefing.com reports. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 262.39% and a negative return on equity of 57.17%. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 480.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Arcus Biosciences Price Performance

RCUS traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.31. 387,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average of $16.58. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $25.47.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcus Biosciences

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 24,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $492,818.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 274,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,505,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 24,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $492,818.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 274,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,505,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $78,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,211,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,299,981.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,779 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCUS. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Arcus Biosciences

About Arcus Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.