Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $106.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Ardmore Shipping’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Ardmore Shipping Trading Up 0.4 %
ASC traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,609. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $830.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.36.
Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. This is a positive change from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.
Ardmore Shipping Company Profile
Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.
