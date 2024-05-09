Ardor (ARDR) Achieves Market Cap of $102.51 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 9th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $102.51 million and $7.78 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00055380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00019613 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00014494 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008304 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001068 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

