Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Trading Up 9.7%

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) traded up 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.72 and last traded at $14.50. 155,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,091,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Arhaus Stock Up 18.9 %

The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $344.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.73 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arhaus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARHS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Arhaus by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Arhaus by 647.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Arhaus by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

