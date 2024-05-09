Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at Barclays

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $311.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $292.37. 623,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,505,616. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.25. The firm has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $133.42 and a 1-year high of $307.74.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $922,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $388,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,312.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 337,054 shares of company stock worth $96,529,086. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

