Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on June 12th

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.188 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Ark Restaurants Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ARKR remained flat at $13.52 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.97. Ark Restaurants has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.79.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.49 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Ark Restaurants Company Profile
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
