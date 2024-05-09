Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on June 12th

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.188 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARKR remained flat at $13.52 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.97. Ark Restaurants has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.49 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ARKR. StockNews.com started coverage on Ark Restaurants in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Ark Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

