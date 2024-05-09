Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) PT Lowered to $6.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Arko from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Arko Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.05. The company had a trading volume of 94,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,745. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $584.49 million, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.36. Arko has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $8.55.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arko had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 12.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arko will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arko

In related news, major shareholder Morris Willner sold 2,792,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $18,878,185.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,683,980 shares in the company, valued at $78,983,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Arko by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,039,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 28,883 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Arko by 23.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Arko by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Arko by 77.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 33,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arko during the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

