Arlington Capital Management Inc. Acquires 66,032 Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,032 shares during the quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Oxford Lane Capital worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 3.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 364,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 12,844 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. 6.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OXLC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.20. 503,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,046. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $813.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

