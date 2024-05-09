Arlington Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 478,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,514,000 after purchasing an additional 174,477 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,563.4% during the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 34,271 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $96.31. 1,402,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,115,758. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.83. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.19.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

