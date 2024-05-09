Arlington Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $441.33. 10,048,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,929,172. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $321.60 and a 12 month high of $449.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.00.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.