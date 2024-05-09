Arlington Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,333 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 9,616 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 105,860 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 84,324 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,515,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 19,338 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,750,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of UNH traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $503.84. The stock had a trading volume of 477,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,319,914. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The company has a market capitalization of $463.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.98.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UNH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.