Arlington Capital Management Inc. Has $9.91 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 253,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,859 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 9.0% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.13. 3,448,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,909,220. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.73. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $45.98.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

