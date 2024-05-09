Arlington Capital Management Inc. Makes New $212,000 Investment in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 213,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJAN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,014. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $33.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.11 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

