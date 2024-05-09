Arlington Capital Management Inc. Makes New $809,000 Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total transaction of $7,500,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,145,181.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total transaction of $7,500,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,145,181.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.76, for a total value of $1,814,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,585,524.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $28,009,914 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $713.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,661. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $392.10 and a 1-year high of $778.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.03, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $678.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $622.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPWR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $743.78.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

