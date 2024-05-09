Arlington Capital Management Inc. Takes $502,000 Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 59,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE DNP traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.92. 306,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,632. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Stories

