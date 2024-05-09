Arlington Capital Management Inc. Takes $839,000 Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in US Foods by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,582,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,863,000 after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of US Foods by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 77,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in US Foods by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,220,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

In related news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $2,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,802,423.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on USFD shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on US Foods from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on US Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on US Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

US Foods Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE USFD traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,877. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $35.66 and a one year high of $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.33.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). US Foods had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

