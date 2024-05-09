Arlington Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,579 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.48.
QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $180.22. 1,497,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,618,134. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.09. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $184.31. The company has a market cap of $201.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
QUALCOMM Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 45.70%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,316 shares of company stock worth $7,796,128. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than QUALCOMM
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.