Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.210-1.270 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Armada Hoffler Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.21-1.27 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.22 million, a P/E ratio of -213.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.55. Armada Hoffler Properties has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $13.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.59). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,640.00%.

In other news, Director Dennis H. Gartman purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $46,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,005 shares in the company, valued at $124,491.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 7,129 shares of company stock worth $74,291 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

