Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.21-1.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.23. Armada Hoffler Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.210-1.270 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AHH

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

Shares of AHH opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $943.87 million, a P/E ratio of -219.10 and a beta of 0.97. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently -1,640.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dennis H. Gartman purchased 4,500 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $46,665.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,491.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,129 shares of company stock valued at $74,291. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.