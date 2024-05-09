ArriVent BioPharma’s (AVBP) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.01% from the company’s current price.

AVBP has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

ArriVent BioPharma Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:AVBP opened at $17.36 on Thursday. ArriVent BioPharma has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ArriVent BioPharma stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. 9.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArriVent BioPharma Company Profile

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

Featured Articles

