Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 82.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARVN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Arvinas from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arvinas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.91. 96,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,112. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $53.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.00 and its 200-day moving average is $35.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.95.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.94 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 70.24% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. Arvinas’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.54) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas will post -5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $80,079.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,559,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $80,079.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,559,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $79,937.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,627.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $404,489. Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,613,000 after purchasing an additional 466,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,851,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,683,000 after purchasing an additional 243,167 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth $173,427,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Arvinas by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,832,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,731,000 after buying an additional 1,143,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in Arvinas by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,985,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,867,000 after buying an additional 370,157 shares during the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

