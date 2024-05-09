Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of AHT stock opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $49.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.20. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $5.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford Hospitality Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,940,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 926,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

