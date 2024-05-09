Asia Dragon (LON:DGN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $414.00

Asia Dragon (LON:DGN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 414 ($5.20) and last traded at GBX 414 ($5.20), with a volume of 361316 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 383 ($4.81).

Asia Dragon Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 359.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 349.22. The firm has a market cap of £663.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -463.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.

Asia Dragon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edinburgh Dragon Trust Plc is closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan and Australasia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Dragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Dragon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.