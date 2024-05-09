Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) SVP Corby C. Whitaker Sells 55,159 Shares of Stock

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 55,159 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,379,526.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 131,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,640.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

ASPN stock opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.55 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.01. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $27.09.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $84.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASPN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,154,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after buying an additional 404,042 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 385.0% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 623,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 494,662 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 337,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 65,571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,445,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,635,000 after buying an additional 14,013 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

