Aspen Group (ASX:APZ) Insider Clive Appleton Acquires 44,337 Shares

Aspen Group (ASX:APZ – Get Free Report) insider Clive Appleton purchased 44,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.74 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of A$77,190.72 ($51,119.68).

Aspen Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.21.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen is a leading provider of quality accommodation on competitive terms in residential, retirement and park communities. Our core target customer base is the 40% of Australian households that can pay no more than $400 per week in rent or $400,000 purchase price for their housing needs.

