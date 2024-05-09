Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) PT Lowered to $180.00

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $196.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on AZPN. StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.00.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $197.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.45. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $161.32 and a 12-month high of $224.77.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $257.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 116.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 567,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,856,000 after purchasing an additional 304,712 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,630,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,309,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,721,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,247,000 after acquiring an additional 124,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Aspen Technology by 12.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,044,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,920,000 after acquiring an additional 119,102 shares during the period. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

