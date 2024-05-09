Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Astrana Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Astrana Health from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.
Astrana Health Stock Up 0.4 %
Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Astrana Health had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $404.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Astrana Health will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Astrana Health Company Profile
Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
See Also
