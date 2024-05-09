Atb Cap Markets Comments on NFI Group Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NFI Group in a report released on Sunday, May 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for NFI Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for NFI Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.
NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C$0.21. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion.
Get Our Latest Research Report on NFI Group
NFI Group Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of TSE NFI opened at C$13.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.81. NFI Group has a 1 year low of C$8.35 and a 1 year high of C$14.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.72.
Insider Activity at NFI Group
In related news, Director Richard Paul Davies bought 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.17 per share, with a total value of C$33,846.90. In other NFI Group news, Senior Officer Brian Keith Dewsnup bought 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.39 per share, with a total value of C$48,213.75. Also, Director Richard Paul Davies purchased 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,846.90. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 64,228 shares of company stock worth $734,754. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NFI Group Company Profile
NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NFI Group
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.