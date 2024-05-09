Atb Cap Markets Comments on NFI Group Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NFI Group in a report released on Sunday, May 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for NFI Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for NFI Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C$0.21. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares decreased their price target on NFI Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NFI Group

NFI Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE NFI opened at C$13.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.81. NFI Group has a 1 year low of C$8.35 and a 1 year high of C$14.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.72.

Insider Activity at NFI Group

In related news, Director Richard Paul Davies bought 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.17 per share, with a total value of C$33,846.90. In other NFI Group news, Senior Officer Brian Keith Dewsnup bought 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.39 per share, with a total value of C$48,213.75. Also, Director Richard Paul Davies purchased 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,846.90. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 64,228 shares of company stock worth $734,754. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.