Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.86 EPS

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.86, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $792.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.22 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.31 EPS.

Atkore Stock Up 2.2 %

ATKR stock opened at $157.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.43. Atkore has a fifty-two week low of $116.14 and a fifty-two week high of $194.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 2.19.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $1,144,455.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $1,144,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,505,631.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 8,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $1,503,112.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,041,354.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,464 shares of company stock valued at $25,124,751. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Atkore in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Atkore

About Atkore

(Get Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.