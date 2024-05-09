Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07, Zacks reports. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $242.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,640. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average is $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 423.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AY. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

