Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.445 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has raised its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a payout ratio of 258.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 287.1%.

Shares of AY stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $22.25. 1,987,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,564. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average is $19.20. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $26.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.26, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $242.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AY. StockNews.com lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

