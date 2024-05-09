Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Holdings Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,190,215 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,535 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $289,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Autodesk by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.3 %

Autodesk stock opened at $213.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.95 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The stock has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total transaction of $409,507.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,166 shares of company stock valued at $9,465,055 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their target price on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.67.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

