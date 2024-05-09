Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $1,451,000. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock opened at $242.94 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.53 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.95. The stock has a market cap of $99.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,996.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,380,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,966 shares of company stock worth $749,524 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

