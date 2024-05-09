Autoscope Technologies Co. (AATC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Autoscope Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AATC stock opened at $6.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.48, a current ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.89. The company has a market cap of $36.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.78. Autoscope Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $9.34.

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter. Autoscope Technologies had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 21.85%.

About Autoscope Technologies

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

