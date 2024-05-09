Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2617.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AVDL stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $15.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,390,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,286. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average is $14.38. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

